KHSC urges homecoming attendees to keep Kingston emergency rooms clear

With Queen’s homecoming in full swing, Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) says it’s bracing for an extremely busy weekend in its emergency department.

With Kingston hospitals being the largest in the region, the local emergency department sees the highest volume of the most critically ill people.

Carol McIntosh, director of ambulatory clinics and emergency care at the hospital organization, says officials at KHSC are concerned about unsanctioned street parties taking place in the Queen’s University District over the homecoming weekend.

“We are already currently seeing record numbers of patients in our emergency department and we need to ensure that everyone is able to access the care they require in the right place at the right time,” says McIntosh.

Story continues below advertisement

With both Kingston General Hospital and Hotel Dieu directly within the University District, large street parties also can block ambulances on their way to the emergency department.

In preparation for a weekend of possibly heavy drinking and the consequences that come with it, local hospitals are working to be able to accommodate the extra need.

KHSC will be increasing staff this weekend in the emergency department, as well as opening up space in other units for overflow.

2:18 Queen’s University planning in-person homecoming for October 2021 Queen’s University planning in-person homecoming for October 2021 – Feb 3, 2021

For McIntosh, the hope is that students will act responsibly this weekend and that these extra efforts will not be necessary.

“We encourage everyone to follow public health guidelines and do not attend events with more than 25 people indoors or 100 people outdoors, and to keep the streets clear so that emergency vehicles can use these routes to bring patients to the hospital,” says McIntosh.

Story continues below advertisement

The warning from KHSC comes just a day after both Mayor Bryan Paterson and Queen’s principal Patrick Deane issued their own pleas for a calm homecoming weekend Thursday, the first day of the annual festivities.