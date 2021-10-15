Menu

Crime

Sentencing hearing for teen found guilty of sex assault at Toronto’s St. Michael’s College School

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2021 6:10 am
Click to play video: 'Three teens plead guilty in St. Michael’s sex assault scandal' Three teens plead guilty in St. Michael’s sex assault scandal
WATCH ABOVE: Three teens plead guilty in St. Michael's sex assault scandal – Oct 3, 2019

TORONTO — A teen found guilty of sexually assaulting another student at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto is set to have a sentencing hearing today.

The teen was found guilty of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and assault after a boy was sodomized with a broom handle in a locker room at St. Michael’s College School.

The defence has previously said they are seeking probation with no jail time while the prosecution is looking for a short sentence behind bars.

Read more: Prosecution seeks jail time for teen found guilty of sex assault at Toronto’s St. Michael’s College School

The accused teen testified he feared he’d become the victim of a sexual assault if he didn’t hold his friend’s arm down on Nov. 7, 2018, in the locker room after a football game.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident was captured on cellphone video and shared widely on social media before police launched an investigation, which sparked a national discussion on hazing in youth sports.

The judge didn’t buy the accused teen’s argument and said he could have chosen not to participate.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
