Crime

Toronto’s St. Michael’s College School sex assault trial set to resume, accused teen may testify

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2021 6:22 am
3 former St. Michael's College School students sentenced to 2 years probation
3 former St. Michael's College School students sentenced to 2 years probation. – Dec 19, 2019

TORONTO — A teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto is set to mount his defence today.

The alleged incidents occurred in the locker room of one of the football teams at St. Michael’s College School in the fall of 2018.

The accused teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

Court has heard he may testify in his own defence.

Read more: Teen sues Toronto police board over ‘negligent’ St. Michael’s College School investigation

The trial was adjourned Tuesday because the teen was sick.

The judge recently ruled a 22-second video that shows one of the sexual assaults is admissible as evidence in the case.

Several witnesses have testified they could see the accused teen in the video and said he was involved in the sex assault.

St. Michael's College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols
St. Michael's College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols – Aug 16, 2019
© 2021 The Canadian Press
