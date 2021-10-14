Lawn found damaged at public school in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating mischief at a school in the community of Kirkfield early Thursday.

Around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to Lady Mackenzie Public School on Kirkfield Road following reports of vehicles being driven on the school’s property. Kirkfield is 40 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Police say officers discovered “extensive” damage to the lawn on the school’s property with “numerous” styles of tire tracks.

OPP suspect the damage was caused by a combination of an ATV, a car and a truck.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Kawartha Lakes OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

