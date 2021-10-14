Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lawn found damaged at public school in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 1:27 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating mischief to property at a school in Kirkfield. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating mischief to property at a school in Kirkfield. The Canadian Press file

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating mischief at a school in the community of Kirkfield early Thursday.

Around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to Lady Mackenzie Public School on Kirkfield Road following reports of vehicles being driven on the school’s property. Kirkfield is 40 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Read more: Pride flag at Warsaw Public School removed, burned, Peterborough County OPP say

Police say officers discovered “extensive” damage to the lawn on the school’s property with “numerous” styles of tire tracks.

OPP suspect the damage was caused by a combination of an ATV, a car and a truck.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Kawartha Lakes OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canadian survey shows most parents support mask mandate in schools' COVID-19: Canadian survey shows most parents support mask mandate in schools
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes tagVandalism tagMischief tagKawartha Lakes OPP tagCity of Kawartha Lakes OPP tagLawn tagKirkfield tagschool vandalism tagLady Mackenzie Public School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers