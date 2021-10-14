Surrey RCMP investigate 3 separate attacks on women

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating three separate attacks on women in Surrey, B.C.

In each of the attacks, a woman walking alone was grabbed from behind by an unknown man.

The first incident happened on Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. in Bear Creek Park. A second attack occurred in the 11400-block of Millar Road that same day. The third incident occurred late Sunday, Oct. 10 on a pathway between 132 Street and Edinburgh Drive.

RCMP say they are investigating the three attacks, adding that there is no evidence at this time to suggest they are linked.

“We want the public to be aware of these incidents, to maintain a healthy vigilance and report all suspicious activity,” Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a statement.

“We recognize these incidents can lead to a sense of unease within the community. We want to assure residents that in addition to our ongoing investigations we have stepped up patrols in the areas of these incidents.”

