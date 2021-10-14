Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Coal and oil sector bump manufacturing sales by 0.5% in August: Statistics Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2021 10:03 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. motor company opening manufacturing plant in Surrey' B.C. motor company opening manufacturing plant in Surrey
WATCH: B.C. motor company opening manufacturing plant in Surrey – Oct 6, 2021

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 0.5 per cent to $60.3 billion in August, helped by gains in the petroleum and coal sector and higher chemical sales.

The overall increase followed a decline of 1.2 per cent in July.

The increase came as petroleum and coal product sales climbed 7.3 per cent to $6.6 billion in August to reach their highest level since May 2019.

Chemical sales rose 6.3 per cent to a record high of $5.4 billion.

Read more: Ontario invests over $6-million in London-area businesses to create 134 jobs

Meanwhile, the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips hurt the motor vehicle sector which saw sales fall 8.7 per cent to $3.0 billion in August and wood product sales dropped 17.1 per cent to $3.3 billion mostly due to lower softwood lumber prices.

Story continues below advertisement

Overall manufacturing sales in constant dollar terms rose 0.6 per cent in August, indicating a higher sales volume.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Statistics Canada tagOil and Gas tagCanadian Economy tagCoal tagCanada economy tagStats Canada tagManufacturing tagStats Can tagManufacturing jobs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers