COVID-19: 13 new cases in London and Middlesex, zero in Huron Perth and Lambton

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 13 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In total, there have been 14,240 cases with 13,849 recoveries, 148 active cases and 243 deaths.

The last two deaths were reported Sunday, involving a man in his 80s and a man in his 50s. Neither were associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern stayed the same at 4,266. The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

Story continues below advertisement

3,384 cases of the Alpha variant

752 cases of the Delta variant (an increase of three)

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

As of Wednesday, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) was caring for 14 inpatients with COVID-19.

Six patients were in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

There were five or fewer COVID-19 inpatients in Children’s Hospital and five or fewer in paediatric critical care.

Zero staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) reported one non-outbreak case involving health-care workers.

Outbreaks

The MLHU is reporting an outbreak at Dearness Home in 5E, declared Oct. 6, which Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie described on Thursday as “precautionary” with only two confirmed cases at that time.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also outbreaks reported at the following schools:

Ryerson Public School on Oct. 10

St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School, declared Oct. 1

London Christian High, declared Oct. 1

St. Kateri Catholic School, declared Oct. 7

9:19 The exhaustion and emotional toll of being on Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 front line The exhaustion and emotional toll of being on Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 front line

Schools

The following schools have cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

C C Carrothers Public School (one case)

Catholic Central High School (two cases)

Evelyn Harrison Public School (one case)

London Christian High (two cases)

Mountsfiled Public School (one case)

Providence Reformed Collegiate (two cases)

Ryerson Public School (one case)

Saunders Secondary School (one case)

Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School (one case)

St. Anthony Catholic French Immersion School (one case)

St Francis Catholic School (two cases)

St. Kateri Catholic School (two cases)

St. Theresa Catholic School (two cases)

The following child-care or early-years centres have cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

Story continues below advertisement

London Children’s Connection: St Francis – Before and After School (one case)

The health unit said at least 116 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, and child-care and early-years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

The latest vaccination update was issued on Oct. 2.

At that time, 83.2 per cent of residents aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated and 87.9 per cent have had at least one dose.

Since Oct. 1, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 64.5 per cent of all cases (or 486 of 754 cases) and 64.5 per cent of all hospitalizations (or 20 of 31 hospitalizations).

Meanwhile, 24.4 per cent of all cases (or 184 of 754 cases) involved those who were fully vaccinated while 29 per cent of all hospitalizations (nine of 31) involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

The rest of the cases involved individuals who were partially vaccinated or not yet protected by vaccination.

Of the nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, half involved people who were unvaccinated, two involved individuals who were fully vaccinated, two involved people who were partially vaccinated and one involved someone who was not yet protected by vaccination.

Story continues below advertisement

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.8 per cent for the week of Sept. 26, unchanged from the week of Sept. 19.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 306 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the smallest daily increase since early August. The provincial case total now stands at 593,020.

Story continues below advertisement

Wednesday’s case count is the lowest seen since Aug. 5 when 213 new cases were recorded.

Of the new cases recorded, the data showed 117 were unvaccinated people, 14 were partially vaccinated people, 104 were fully vaccinated people and for 11 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Wednesday’s report, 68 cases were recorded in Toronto, 32 in Windsor-Essex, 29 in York Region, 20 in Ottawa, 18 in Peel Region and 17 in Niagara Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 15 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,804 as 12 more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, 29,857 vaccines (10,974 for a first shot and 18,883 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 10.7 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 82.5 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 87.1 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) update as of Tuesday for the long weekend.

On Tuesday, SWPH reported:

4,448 total cases (an increase of 13)

93 active cases (an increase of 12)

4,268 resolved cases (an increase of seven)

87 deaths

1,306 variant of concern cases (an increase of six, all Delta), with 770 Alpha, 482 Delta and 54 Beta or Gamma

The most recent death was reported on Oct. 5 and involved a 75-year-old Aylmer man.

Of the 93 active cases in the region, 51 were in Elgin County (including 14 in Aylmer, 13 each in St. Thomas and Bayham) and 42 are in Oxford County (including 11 in Woodstock, nine in Norwhich Township, and eight in Tillsonburg).



Five people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the health unit said, with two cases in the ICU.

SWPH reported an active long-term care home outbreak declared Oct. 3 at Elgin Manor in St. Thomas, involving two resident cases and one staff case.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Sept. 26, the region’s test positivity rate stood at 2.5 per cent, up from 1.2 per cent a week earlier.



As of Oct. 12, 81.9 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 86.2 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

2:10 Vanderhoof doctor pleads for community to get vaccinated Vanderhoof doctor pleads for community to get vaccinated

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) reported no new cases on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, HPPH reported:

2,255 cases

33 active cases

2,156 recoveries (an increase of 13)

66 deaths

Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There are no hospitalizations with COVID-19 on Wednesday and there is one active COVID-19 case involving a health-care worker.

HPPH is not reporting any active long-term care home, retirement home or hospital outbreaks. However, two school outbreaks, one community outbreak and one congregate living setting outbreak are active.

Two outbreaks are active at Huron Christian School in Clinton involving four students and Stratford District Christian School in Stratford involving two students.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was two per cent as of the week of Sept. 19, up from 1.8 per cent the week before.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Oct. 12, 79.6 per cent of those 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 84.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website. Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Wednesday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported no new cases:



4,005 cases

57 active cases (a decrease of 11)

3,878 resolved cases (an increase of 11)

70 deaths



As of Wednesday, a total of 581 variant of concern cases were confirmed. Of those, 439 have been Alpha, 124 have been Delta and 18 have been Gamma.

Four COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health on Wednesday.



LPH is reporting active outbreaks at two unidentified workplaces, declared on Oct. 3 and Oct 8 linked to four and two cases, respectively.

One outbreak is active at Confederation Central Public School on Oct. 12 lined to fewer than five cases.

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

12:40 Canada continuing to pressure U.S. on allowing people with mixed COVID-19 vaccines entry: Hajdu Canada continuing to pressure U.S. on allowing people with mixed COVID-19 vaccines entry: Hajdu

The test positivity rate for the week of Sept. 26 was 3.7 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Among those aged 12 and older, 78.1 per cent are fully vaccinated and 82.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— With files from Global News’ Kelly Wang, Gabby Rodrigues, and Jacquelyn LeBel