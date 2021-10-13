Calgary police seek public assistance in identifying carjacking suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for the public’s help to find a carjacking suspect.

The incident happened around 8:00 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Police say a cab driver picked up a man at the Best Western hotel at 3630 Macleod Trail and started driving toward the Somerset CTrain station.

The passenger asked to stop at a convenience store en route, declining to go to a nearby store and requesting another location.

While the cab was stopped at a red light at Shawville Boulevard and 162 Avenue S.E., the driver asked for payment before continuing.

Police say the man became upset and damaged the plastic divider trying to get to the driver. The driver got out of the vehicle and tried to keep the rear passenger door shut to keep the man inside, but he managed to kick the door open.

That’s when the suspect jumped back in the car and took off. The cab was found a short time later in the Cardel Rec South parking lot, but there was no sign of the suspect.

The suspect is described as having a slim build, short black hair and was wearing a dark coloured jacket.

The cab driver suffered minor injuries in the scuffle.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about the identity or location of the suspect. Anyone with information can call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.