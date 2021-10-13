Truck seized, man arrested in fatal Calgary hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in south Calgary earlier this month.

At around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, a pedestrian was in the westbound lanes of 50 Avenue Southwest between 1 Street Southwest and Macleod Trail when police said he was struck by a light-coloured pickup truck heading west along 50 Avenue.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police said the truck continued driving through the intersection and fled the area.

In an update Wednesday morning, Calgary police said they have since located and seized a silver 2007 Dodge Ram that was being sought in the investigation. It is now being examined by traffic section investigators.

In addition, Calgary police said they have arrested a 45-year-old man in relation to the hit and run. Charges have not yet been laid. Police said the investigation is ongoing and collision reconstruction investigations can take months to complete.