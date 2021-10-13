Menu

Crime

Truck seized, man arrested in fatal Calgary hit and run

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 11:00 am
Calgary police investigating a serious hit-and-run collision on 50 Avenue Southwest, just east of MacLeod Trail, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigating a serious hit-and-run collision on 50 Avenue Southwest, just east of MacLeod Trail, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Global News

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in south Calgary earlier this month.

At around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, a pedestrian was in the westbound lanes of 50 Avenue Southwest between 1 Street Southwest and Macleod Trail when police said he was struck by a light-coloured pickup truck heading west along 50 Avenue.

Read more: Man critically injured in south Calgary hit and run collision early Friday

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and later died.

Click to play video: 'Man critically injured in Calgary hit and run collision early Friday morning' Man critically injured in Calgary hit and run collision early Friday morning
Man critically injured in Calgary hit and run collision early Friday morning – Oct 1, 2021

Police said the truck continued driving through the intersection and fled the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man dies after hit and run on Macleod Trail, police look for suspect truck

In an update Wednesday morning, Calgary police said they have since located and seized a silver 2007 Dodge Ram that was being sought in the investigation. It is now being examined by traffic section investigators.

In addition, Calgary police said they have arrested a 45-year-old man in relation to the hit and run. Charges have not yet been laid. Police said the investigation is ongoing and collision reconstruction investigations can take months to complete.

