Variety of foster families needed to help children in Montreal

In Montreal, health authorities are on the hunt for 50 potential foster care families in order to better meet the needs of children in their care.

The CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, the local health authority for the centre of the city, made the call-out Wednesday.

“The needs of the child come first and we’re trying to match the child to the optimal family-life situation,” said Assunta Gallo, director of youth protection with the health authority.

“What is clear is that every child has the right to have a family.”

The goal is to gather a diverse pool of candidates who would be willing to welcome a child temporarily into their homes and hearts, she explained.

Read more: Quebec department of youth protection desperately needs more Montreal foster families

Story continues below advertisement

There are about 700 foster families at the moment, but they need more to help better serve children with diverse needs and from different backgrounds, according to Gallo.

Giving an example, Gallo said a child who requires one-on-one care may be placed in a home that has three kids — which isn’t ideal for that child, but is what was available at the time.

The health authority doesn’t have any children who are currently waiting for a foster home at this stage, but they are hoping to recruit more Montrealers.

“It could be parents who are couples, it could be people who are single,” Gallo said, adding they are also looking for families from a range of ethnic and religious communities.

“We are looking for a variety of families because we want to match children the closest possible to their communities.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We are looking for a variety of families because we want to match children the closest possible to their communities."

One of the challenges is finding people who are able to manage opening their home to a child on a temporary basis. The experience is rewarding but navigating the complexities of being an intricate part of the kid’s life also includes knowing they won’t be in your family home forever, according to Gallo.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a foster family is able to contact the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal online.

Story continues below advertisement

2:12 Youth protection directors facing worker shortage, alarming waiting lists Youth protection directors facing worker shortage, alarming waiting lists – Sep 22, 2021