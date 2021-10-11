Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP investigate attempted abduction

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 11, 2021 3:35 pm
RCMP are investigating an attempted abduction in Surrey. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating an attempted abduction in Surrey. File / Global News

RCMP are looking to speak with witnesses to an attempted abduction in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend.

Just before midnight on Oct. 10, RCMP received a report that a woman walking on a path in the green space connecting Edinburgh Drive and 132 Street was grabbed from behind by an unknown male who tried to drag her away.

The woman screamed for help and residents chased after the suspect.

“The woman was physically uninjured but was emotionally upset and disturbed by the incident,” RCMP said in a statement.

Police are looking to speak to witnesses, particularly a man and woman who helped get the victim home.

Read more: Dog rats out B.C. kidnapping suspect trying to hide in tree: Police

The suspect is described as a fair-skinned man, five-foot-10 with a slim build, wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Attempted abduction of a child in South Vancouver' Attempted abduction of a child in South Vancouver
Attempted abduction of a child in South Vancouver – Oct 15, 2020
