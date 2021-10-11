Menu

Canada

Police say speed a factor in fatal single-vehicle crash on Vancouver’s west side

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 11, 2021 2:51 pm
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on NW Marine Dr. and W. 4th Ave. View image in full screen
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on NW Marine Dr. and W. 4th Ave. Global News

A man in his 30s is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Vancouver’s west side on Sunday.

An Acura MDX went off the road and collided into a tree at Northwest Marine Drive and West 4th Avenue around 9 p.m., causing severe damage and killing the single occupant of the vehicle at the scene.

“At this point, we can say certainly that speed was a factor, but we’re looking at what other factors may have played into this,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said.

Read more: 21-year-old dies in high-speed crash near UBC

“To give you an idea of how impactful this collision was, the engine block dislodged from the front of the vehicle and travelled a number of feet.”

Police say prior to the collision they received multiple reports of a black Acura driving erratically throughout the city.

Click to play video: 'Police seek witnesses, dashcam footage in deadly UBC crash' Police seek witnesses, dashcam footage in deadly UBC crash
Police seek witnesses, dashcam footage in deadly UBC crash
