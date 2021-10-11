Police say speed a factor in fatal single-vehicle crash on Vancouver’s west side

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 30s is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Vancouver’s west side on Sunday.

An Acura MDX went off the road and collided into a tree at Northwest Marine Drive and West 4th Avenue around 9 p.m., causing severe damage and killing the single occupant of the vehicle at the scene.

“At this point, we can say certainly that speed was a factor, but we’re looking at what other factors may have played into this,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said.

“To give you an idea of how impactful this collision was, the engine block dislodged from the front of the vehicle and travelled a number of feet.”

Police say prior to the collision they received multiple reports of a black Acura driving erratically throughout the city.

