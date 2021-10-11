Menu

World

Prince Andrew won’t face charges over sexual assault claim against minor, U.K. police say

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 11, 2021 8:54 am
Click to play video: 'Prince Andrew’s latest legal troubles' Prince Andrew’s latest legal troubles
WATCH: Prince Andrew’s latest legal troubles – Aug 12, 2021

British police have announced they will not take any action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her.

Virginia Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew in London in 2001, when she was age 17 and a minor under U.S. law. She is suing the prince in a U.S. court.

Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, denies the allegations. He told the BBC in a 2019 interview that he never had sex with Giuffre, saying: “It didn’t happen.”

In August, London’s Metropolitan Police force began a review of allegations connected to late convicted sex offender Epstein. Police chief Cressida Dick said at the time that “no one is above the law.”

The force said in a statement late Sunday that its “review has concluded and we are taking no further action.”

Read more: Prince Andrew sued, accused of sexual assault by Jeffrey Epstein accuser

It also said it would take no action over allegations, first reported by Channel 4 News, that Epstein’s alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the U.K.

Maxwell, a British socialite, is in a U.S. jail awaiting trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to abuse.

Click to play video: 'Latest on Royal Family including legal woes and Diana on the big screen' Latest on Royal Family including legal woes and Diana on the big screen
Latest on Royal Family including legal woes and Diana on the big screen

The force said it is continuing to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who are leading the investigation into matters associated with Epstein.

After weeks of legal skirmishing, lawyers for Andrew acknowledged late last month that the prince had formally been served with Giuffre’s lawsuit. The prince must file responses to the claims by Oct. 29.

Andrew, 61, has been banished from public royal duties amid the scandal over his friendship with convicted pedophile Epstein, who killed himself in a federal detention center in New York in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
