Canada

Canadian who faked joining ISIS as ‘Abu Huzayfah’ has charges dropped, lawyer says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2021 5:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario man accused of faking involvement with ISIS' Ontario man accused of faking involvement with ISIS
WATCH: Ontario man accused of faking involvement with ISIS – Sep 25, 2020

The lawyer for an Ontario man charged with falsely claiming to have committed terrorist acts as a member of the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant says his client is relieved after the charge was withdrawn.

Shehroze Chaudhry was arrested by the RCMP and charged in September 2020 with perpetrating a hoax related to a terrorist activity following what the Mounties described as a lengthy investigation.

The charge stemmed from what the police at the time said were numerous media interviews in which the 26-year-old from Burlington, Ont., claimed to have travelled to Syria in 2016 to join ISIL and committed acts of extremism.

Those interviews were published in multiple media outlets, aired on podcasts and featured in a television documentary, the RCMP alleged, all of which raised public safety concerns.

Read more: Canadian accused of fabricating past as ISIS executioner ‘Abu Huzayfah’ appears in court

But Chaudhry’s lawyer Nader Hasan said in a statement on Sunday that the charge has been withdrawn, adding his client “maintains his innocence with respect to this and any other criminal charge.”

“Mr. Chaudhry’s decision to enter into a peace bond and remain on conditions for an additional 12 months is an acknowledgment that he made mistakes,” Hasan added. “But those were mistakes borne out of immaturity not sinister intent. And certainly not criminal intent.

Read more: RCMP arrests ‘Abu Huzayfah’ for allegedly faking his past with ISIS

“This resolution also takes into account the tremendous strides that Mr. Chaudhry has made over the past two years. Mr. Chaudhry has managed to graduate from university and maintain employment.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
