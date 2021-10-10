Thanksgiving power outage affecting thousands in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

More than 2,700 Fortis B.C. customers in Kelowna lost power on Sunday.

The power outage happened at 10:18 a.m.

The power company said the outage affected a large portion of the city east of Pandosy Street to the western portion of Burtch Road and south of Highway 97 to KLO Road.

A Fortis B.C. spokesperson told Global News the source of the outage was being investigated before any repairs could happen.

It’s not known when power may be restored.

The outage came as many people were set to start preparing their Thanksgiving dinners.

The power outage affected a total of 2,766 customers.

More to come…

