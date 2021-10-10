Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Spain to evacuate more Afghans families left behind after Taliban takeover

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 10, 2021 12:00 pm
Click to play video: 'What’s next for the women of Afghanistan?' What’s next for the women of Afghanistan?
Warning: Disturbing Content. WATCH: What’s next for the women of Afghanistan?

Spain has started a new evacuation operation to extract more Afghans and their families left behind following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Spain’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that it is working with the foreign ministry on a new evacuation mission.

“An operation is underway to extract people who had worked for Spain in the coming hours or days,” Defense Minister Margarita Robles said. “Spain does not leave anyone behind.”

Read more: Afghanistan’s Taliban nightmare — and how women are resisting

The minister would not elaborate in order to protect the mission, but Spanish news agency EFE reported that the plan was get out some 200 people via Pakistan.

Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister Jose Albares visited both Pakistan and Qatar last month to ask for their assistance in extracting more Afghan workers who had not been included in the first airlifts from Kabul.

Story continues below advertisement

Spain successfully evacuated some 2,200 people — Spaniards and Afghans — from Afghanistan in the frantic days following the Taliban takeover in August.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Afghanistan tagtaliban tagSpain tagMargarita Robles tagspain afghan evacuation tagspain afghanistan evacuation tagspain evacuating afghans tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers