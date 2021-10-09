Ontario reports 654 new cases of COVID-19, 2 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 654 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total case count in the province to 59,331.

This is the first time in seven days where cases were reported above 600. The seven-day average now sits at 544, a decrease from 607 at this point last week.

According to the latest provincial data, 123 cases were recorded in Toronto, 80 were recorded in Peel Region, 66 in York Region, 50 in Ottawa, 47 in Hamilton, and 41 in Windsor-Essex. All other public health units recorded under 30 cases.

The Ministry of Health reported that out of 654 reported cases, 464 were among those who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. 190 of these cases were reported among people who are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Health reported 258 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 with 153 patients in intensive care units.

Two more deaths were recorded on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 9,788.

It was also reported 577 cases were deemed resolved on Friday.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement