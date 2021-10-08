Saskatchewan’s first utility-scale solar power project online

Send this page to someone via email

The largest solar power project in Saskatchewan to date is now online.

The 10-megawatt (MW) Highfield Solar Facility can generate enough renewable power for roughly 2,500 homes, according to officials.

Saturn Power won the bid to build the project. The Ontario-based energy developer will own and manage the site while selling SaskPower the electricity produced.

“It has been a great privilege for Saturn Power to be able to develop, construct and operate Saskatchewan’s first utility-scale PV solar project,” Saturn Power president and CEO Doug Wagner said in a statement on Friday.

“Through the hard work of our team and the collaborative relationships built and fostered with both SaskPower and miEnergy, we were able to build a project that will serve as a foundation in Saskatchewan’s efforts to develop a more sustainable and renewable power supply for decades to come.”

Project partner SaskPower said Highfield is the first of four 10-MW solar power facilities set to be added to the province’s grid in the next two years.

“The commissioning of this facility is a landmark achievement for renewable power in Saskatchewan,” Minister Responsible for SaskPower Don Morgan said in a press release.

“SaskPower is set to exceed its emissions reduction targets, and renewables such as solar are an important part of a balanced approach that will allow our province to achieve net-zero emissions from power production by 2050.”

The Crown corporation added these facilities, along with 20 MW of generating capacity through the power generation partner program, will help meet its commitment to add 60 MW of solar power in the coming years.

Highfield is Saskatchewan’s first utility-scale solar generation project and is located east of Swift Current.

