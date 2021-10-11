What’s open and closed in Halifax on Thanksgiving Monday 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Thanksgiving comes with some closures or changes to hours of operation as businesses and services in Halifax mark the holiday.

Nova Scotia is also reminding the public to follow public health rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to spend time with family and friends safely.

The province said people can continue to gather in close social groups of up to 10 without physical distancing, although the group should be a consistent group.

Here’s a list of stores and services that are open and closed in Halifax:

Halifax Transit

Buses in Halifax will be on a holiday schedule on Monday. See the full holiday schedule here.

Parking

All on-street parking meters will be free on Monday.

Grocery and liquor stores

The Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market will be closed on Monday.

Bishop’s Cellar is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Marts have different hours depending on the branch. Check their website for more formation.

Malls

All malls, including the Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square Mall, Mic Mac Mall and Sunnyside Mall will be closed Monday.

Grocery and liquor stores

All Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Costco and Walmart locations are closed on Monday.

All NSLC locations are closed on Monday.

Banks

All banks will be closed on Monday.

Libraries

All library branches will be closed on Monday.

Canada Post

Mail collection and delivery is cancelled on Monday.