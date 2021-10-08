Bowman hits back at viral Winnipeg-bashing U.S. weather report

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has responded to a U.S. newsman’s joking criticism of Winnipeg.

In 2014, Seth Denney, an anchor at NTV in Nebraska, found himself filling in for a weather report, when — in a now-viral video — he asked why anyone would want to live in Winnipeg.

On the eve of Denney’s retirement this week, Winnipeg’s mayor responded with a cheeky video of his own, highlighting the city’s attractions, as well as “Nebraska’s greatest export” — Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk.

Remember that time @NTVSethDenney did the weather? We sure do. And so does Winnipeg @Mayor_Bowman.

Watch more from NTV's Seth Denney Retirement Special:https://t.co/q2I40wfc4Z pic.twitter.com/ss406yHKu7 — NTV News (@NTVNEWS) October 8, 2021

The mayor’s office confirmed that Denney’s co-anchor at NTV had approached the city about some kind of response to the Winnipeg comments — which has apparently become a popular segment among Nebraska viewers.

“I heard you were retiring and so I wanted to send you some well wishes,” Bowman said in the video, ending with an invite for Denney to visit the city… in February.

