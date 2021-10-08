Menu

Weather

Bowman hits back at viral Winnipeg-bashing U.S. weather report

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 12:11 pm
Nebraska news anchor Seth Denney pokes fun at Winnipeg in a 2014 video. View image in full screen
Nebraska news anchor Seth Denney pokes fun at Winnipeg in a 2014 video. YouTube / NTV

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has responded to a U.S. newsman’s joking criticism of Winnipeg.

In 2014, Seth Denney, an anchor at NTV in Nebraska, found himself filling in for a weather report, when — in a now-viral video — he asked why anyone would want to live in Winnipeg.

On the eve of Denney’s retirement this week, Winnipeg’s mayor responded with a cheeky video of his own, highlighting the city’s attractions, as well as “Nebraska’s greatest export” — Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk.

Read more: Canadian prairies colder than North Pole, almost as cold as Mars

The mayor’s office confirmed that Denney’s co-anchor at NTV had approached the city about some kind of response to the Winnipeg comments — which has apparently become a popular segment among Nebraska viewers.

“I heard you were retiring and so I wanted to send you some well wishes,” Bowman said in the video, ending with an invite for Denney to visit the city… in February.

Click to play video: 'Wind chill a serious safety concern in Manitoba, expert says' Wind chill a serious safety concern in Manitoba, expert says
Wind chill a serious safety concern in Manitoba, expert says – Feb 9, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
