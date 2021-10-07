Menu

Politics

Quebec premier to prorogue legislature, with new session starting Oct. 19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2021 6:06 pm
Quebec Premier Francois Legault walks in for question period Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier Francois Legault walks in for question period Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault says he will prorogue the province’s legislature and a new session will begin Oct. 19.

Legault made the announcement Thursday afternoon in a news release, but the decision must be approved by his cabinet and it won’t be official until it is proclaimed by the lieutenant-governor.

Read more: Quebec recruits 1,000 nurses to work full time amid urgent labour shortage

The premier says it’s time to begin planning for what’s to come after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new session will begin with a speech from the throne, which will outline the government’s priorities for the final months of its current mandate. A provincial election must take place on or before Oct. 3, 2022.

Read more: Quebec premier says he wasn’t a leader during raucous debate on Joyce Echaquan anniversary

Story continues below advertisement

Prorogation ends work on all bills before the legislature, though the government can bring back legislation it considers essential and pick up where it left off.

This will be the first time a Quebec premier has prorogued the legislature since Jean Charest used the procedural mechanism in February 2011.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
