B.C. provincial park in North Okanagan expands by 65 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

A provincial park in the North Okanagan has undergone a 65-hectare expansion, the province announced this week.

Located around 30 minutes southeast of Lumby, B.C., Echo Lake Park is described as a popular regional recreation destination.

It was previously sized at 154 hectares, but is now 219 hectares, courtesy of recent legislation that cited increased biodiversity protection.

“With clear turquoise water and excellent fishing for rainbow, lake trout and kokanee, Echo Lake is a popular destination for anglers in the Okanagan,” the province said in a press release.

“The addition includes lake foreshore that will improve protection of the tree-fringed lake and riparian areas that are critical rainbow trout rearing and feeding habitat.”

Story continues below advertisement

NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the park expansion will not only protest biodiversity, but will also increase outdoor recreational opportunities.

“Whether it’s for a swim, paddle, or to catch trout or kokanee, people in the Okanagan love getting out to Echo Lake to spend the day,” said MLA Sandhu.

2:05 Kokanee Salmon spawning season in the Okanagan Kokanee Salmon spawning season in the Okanagan

“We’re adding more area to the park, including foreshore, to protect crucial fish habitat and ensure this park and all the species that rely on it are around for generations to continue enjoying.”

According to the province, there are 1,036 provincial parks, recreation areas, conservancies, ecological reserves and protected areas covering more than 14 million hectares or approximately 14.4 per cent of B.C.’s land base.

3:49 Father, son adventure hike in remote B.C. park Father, son adventure hike in remote B.C. park – Sep 4, 2021