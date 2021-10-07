Menu

Canada

Quebec man who triggered Amber Alert now faces nine additional charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2021 2:56 pm
The man's three-year-old son was recovered safely by police and returned to his mother. View image in full screen
The man's three-year-old son was recovered safely by police and returned to his mother. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

A Quebec man arrested after an Amber Alert that spanned four days is now facing nine additional charges.

The 36-year-old man, who was arrested on Sept. 5 in Ste-Paule, Que., roughly 400 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, has now been charged with kidnapping his three-year old son, attempted murder using a prohibited weapon and attempting to murder peace officers using a firearm.

He also faces several other firearms-related charges, including stealing a firearm.

Read more: Quebec man who triggered Amber Alert to remain in custody after brief court appearance

The man, who was the subject of a manhunt that briefly stretched into New Brunswick, was initially charged with discharging a firearm with intent, in an effort to avoid his arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in court today as a bail hearing continues.

The man’s three-year-old son was recovered safely by police and returned to his mother.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
