Air Canada adds new route between Toronto Island and Ottawa

Air Canada is adding a new route meant to accommodate those travelling frequently between Toronto’s downtown core and the nation’s capital.

Starting Oct. 31, the company will add four return trips a day between Billy Bishop Airport and the Ottawa International Airport.

These trips will increase to up to eight return trips daily between Toronto Island and Ottawa starting in summer 2022.

“This new route is designed to meet customer demand in this heavily travelled market, with a large business travel component, and complement our recently resumed Montreal-Toronto Island airport service,” Air Canada said in a news release Thursday.

The company says it’s currently operating five return trips daily between Toronto Island and Montreal.

The Ottawa flights will be operated by Air Canada Express Jazz and will include food and drink.

See the initial schedule of the flights starting Oct. 31 on the Air Canada website.

