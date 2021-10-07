Menu

Consumer

Air Canada adds new route between Toronto Island and Ottawa

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 2:50 pm
Air Canada is adding a new route between Ottawa and Toronto Island starting Oct. 31. The route will start off with four round trips a day, but will build up to eight by next year. View image in full screen
Air Canada is adding a new route between Ottawa and Toronto Island starting Oct. 31. The route will start off with four round trips a day, but will build up to eight by next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Air Canada is adding a new route meant to accommodate those travelling frequently between Toronto’s downtown core and the nation’s capital.

Starting Oct. 31, the company will add four return trips a day between Billy Bishop Airport and the Ottawa International Airport.

These trips will increase to up to eight return trips daily between Toronto Island and Ottawa starting in summer 2022.

Read more: Air Canada requiring all employees, new hires to be vaccinated against COVID-19

“This new route is designed to meet customer demand in this heavily travelled market, with a large business travel component, and complement our recently resumed Montreal-Toronto Island airport service,” Air Canada said in a news release Thursday.

The company says it’s currently operating five return trips daily between Toronto Island and Montreal.

The Ottawa flights will be operated by Air Canada Express Jazz and will include food and drink.

See the initial schedule of the flights starting Oct. 31 on the Air Canada website.

