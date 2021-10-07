Person stabbed in robbery in Gravenhurst, Ont.

A suspect is at large after a 22-year-old was stabbed in a robbery in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Wednesday night.
At about 9:40 p.m., officers were called to an address on First Street South after a man reportedly entered a home uninvited, started an argument with the residents and stabbed a visitor there.
According to police, the suspect then stole a piece of property and left.
The 22-year-old victim was sent to the hospital with minor injuries and was released, officers say.
The suspect has been identified as Rafik Doko, 28, from Gravenhurst. He is described as being five-foot-eight with short hair and last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a dark hoodie.
Officers say members of the public shouldn’t approach Doko and should call police if they see him.
Those with information are asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
