Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Person stabbed in robbery in Gravenhurst, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 1:31 pm
A man reportedly entered a home uninvited, started an argument with the residents before he stabbed a visitor and stole a piece of property, police say. View image in full screen
A man reportedly entered a home uninvited, started an argument with the residents before he stabbed a visitor and stole a piece of property, police say. Don Mitchell / Global News

A suspect is at large after a 22-year-old was stabbed in a robbery in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Wednesday night.

At about 9:40 p.m., officers were called to an address on First Street South after a man reportedly entered a home uninvited, started an argument with the residents and stabbed a visitor there.

Read more: Human remains found after Gravenhurst, Ont. fire confirmed as woman who died of smoke inhalation

According to police, the suspect then stole a piece of property and left.

The 22-year-old victim was sent to the hospital with minor injuries and was released, officers say.

The suspect has been identified as Rafik Doko, 28, from Gravenhurst. He is described as being five-foot-eight with short hair and last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a dark hoodie.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say members of the public shouldn’t approach Doko and should call police if they see him.

Those with information are asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Arrest made after student stabbed inside North York high school: police' Arrest made after student stabbed inside North York high school: police
Arrest made after student stabbed inside North York high school: police
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagMuskoka tagGravenhurst tagMuskoka news tagGravenhurst news tagGravenhurst OPP tagGravenhurst robbery tagGravenhurst stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers