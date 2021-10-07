Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 people charged in connection with Oshawa shooting that injured 25-year-old man

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 10:52 am
Photo of the scene. View image in full screen
Photo of the scene. Twitter / Durham Regional Police

Durham Regional Police say two people are facing charges following an early September shooting in Oshawa.

Police said on Sept. 9 officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ritson Road North and Bond Street East.

A 25-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds inside of a car in the driver’s seat, police told Global News.

He was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Read more: 25-year-old man seriously injured after shooting in Oshawa, police say

On Oct. 1, investigators arrested a 34-year-old who was found in Barrie and on Oct. 6, a 26-year-old who was found in Woodbridge.

Dana Williams and Jermaine Weekes, who are both residents of Ajax, are facing attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a gun with intent, and possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were held for bail hearings.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Oshawa tagdurham region tagDurham Regional Police tagOshawa shooting tagRitson Road North tagShooting Oshawa tagBond Street East tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers