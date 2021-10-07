2 people charged in connection with Oshawa shooting that injured 25-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say two people are facing charges following an early September shooting in Oshawa.

Police said on Sept. 9 officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ritson Road North and Bond Street East.

A 25-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds inside of a car in the driver’s seat, police told Global News.

He was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

On Oct. 1, investigators arrested a 34-year-old who was found in Barrie and on Oct. 6, a 26-year-old who was found in Woodbridge.

Dana Williams and Jermaine Weekes, who are both residents of Ajax, are facing attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a gun with intent, and possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were held for bail hearings.