Canada

OPP identify deceased in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation structure fire

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 7, 2021 9:34 am
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. The Canadian Press file

Middlesex OPP have named the person found dead in a structure fire on Melbourne Road in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, southwest of London, Ont., on Sept. 28.

OPP say the deceased was Melford Fisher, 60, of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

Read more: Structure fire at Melbourne Road address leaves 1 dead: Middlesex OPP

Police, as well as the Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Fire Department and Middlesex-London EMS, responded to a structure fire on a property on Melbourne Road just after 10 a.m. Sept. 28.

Fisher was found at the scene and pronounced dead by the coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.

