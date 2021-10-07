OPP identify deceased in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation structure fire

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex OPP have named the person found dead in a structure fire on Melbourne Road in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, southwest of London, Ont., on Sept. 28.

OPP say the deceased was Melford Fisher, 60, of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

Police, as well as the Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Fire Department and Middlesex-London EMS, responded to a structure fire on a property on Melbourne Road just after 10 a.m. Sept. 28.

Fisher was found at the scene and pronounced dead by the coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.