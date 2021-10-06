Menu

Canada

Kingston council defers decision on cost of tickets for short-term rental regulations

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 2:23 pm
Kingston city council voted to delay a decision on how much to fine those not complying with short-term rental licensing in the city. A decision will be made next month. View image in full screen
Kingston city council voted to delay a decision on how much to fine those not complying with short-term rental licensing in the city. A decision will be made next month. Global News

Tuesday, Kingston council deferred its decision on how much to charge those who defy short-term rental regulations.

Several months ago, the city instituted a licensing system that would require hosts using programs like Airbnb to license their rental property.

A quick search of a site like Airbnb shows more than 200 properties available to rent short-term, but so far, only 44 owners have actually applied for a licence from the city, and only half have received one.

City of Kingston looks to amend short-term rental bylaw

The licence itself only costs $180 a year, but currently, those in violation of the short-term licensing regulations could face fines under the Provincial Offences Act that run from $500 to $10,000 a day, and could mean a trip to court at a cost to the taxpayer.

Tuesday night, council discussed instituting a much lower set fine for violations under the new city bylaw that could be paid just like most other tickets issued by the city, without a trip to court.

Staff originally recommended that these violations run between $250 and $500.

Council voted to defer the matter until early November to give staff the opportunity to look into exactly how much those set fines should be.

City of Kingston looks to amend short-term rental bylaw
City of Kingston looks to amend short-term rental bylaw
