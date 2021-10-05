Gas prices soar in Winnipeg and expected to rise even further next year

If you held off on getting some gas over the past few days, you might be paying for it now.

The average price in Winnipeg soared by six cents to $1.37 per litre Tuesday, though some stations still have regular fuel for as low as $1.31.

“What we’re really seeing here is the effect of a pandemic coming to an end,” Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy said. “And a super-charged economy in which pent-up demand has to be met and to do that requires a lot more fossil fuels, not less.

McTeague says this is connected to the price of oil.

“And not just any oil, but our own Western Canadian Select, which has moved up from about $70 a barrel to $82 a barrel. That has morphed into a rather big increase in prices.”

He says we could be in for the long haul with these inflated prices and expects them to go up even further into 2022, as there’s seemingly no end in sight for the rise in demand – as supply struggles are projected to continue.

“I don’t see much in the way of any reprieve. We might see prices move back a bit in the mid-$1.30’s, but there’s a greater likelihood we’re going to start to see gasoline head a lot closer to $1.50 a litre.”