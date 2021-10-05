B.C. health officials to provide update on latest COVID numbers in province

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s health officials will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide the latest details on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be speaking to the media and taking questions at 1:30 p.m.

On Monday, it was revealed there were 1,986 new cases of the virus reported in the province over the weekend.

An additional 10 people also died from complications related to COVID-19.

There were 617 cases from Friday to Saturday, 707 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 662 from Sunday to Monday.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 remained largely unchanged, declining by two to 326. Of those, 142 are in intensive care, an increase of four from Friday.

The number of active cases in the province dipped below 6,000 to 5,986.

The province said 88.2 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 81.6 per cent have received two doses.

However, there is still growing concern about the COVID cases in Northern B.C.

Thirty-two ICU patients from the north were transferred to different ICUs in the province over the weekend. Of those patients, 26 of them are not fully vaccinated, the province said.

In the north, an additional 33 people were admitted to hospitals, with two people dying from the virus.

There were 340 cases of the virus over the weekend in the Northern Health region alone.

Dix said Monday the amount of cases in the region is putting a strain on the health system, including contact tracers.

“It has been really challenging in the past few weeks, the sheer volume of cases in Northern Health where we’ve been adding and supporting Northern Health with contact tracing staff from provincial health services and BC CDC,” Dix said.

Restrictions on gatherings are still in place in the region.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 1:30 p.m.