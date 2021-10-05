Police search for missing 14-year-old girl from Waubaushene, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Waubaushene on Monday evening.

Lily Swan is described as about five-foot-four in height with a thin build, long blond hair and brown eyes.

Officers say she was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Waubaushene area and could be attempting to reach Midland.

Swan may be on foot or on a red BMX bicycle and may be wearing a red lifeguard sweater and black tights and carrying a burgundy backpack.

Those with information are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

0:45 Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash – May 22, 2019