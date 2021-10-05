Police search for missing 14-year-old girl from Waubaushene, Ont.

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Waubaushene on Monday evening.
Lily Swan is described as about five-foot-four in height with a thin build, long blond hair and brown eyes.
Officers say she was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Waubaushene area and could be attempting to reach Midland.
Swan may be on foot or on a red BMX bicycle and may be wearing a red lifeguard sweater and black tights and carrying a burgundy backpack.
Those with information are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
