Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police search for missing 14-year-old girl from Waubaushene, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 11:11 am
Lily Swan is described as about five-foot-four in height with a thin build, long blond hair and brown eyes. View image in full screen
Lily Swan is described as about five-foot-four in height with a thin build, long blond hair and brown eyes. Police handout

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Waubaushene on Monday evening.

Lily Swan is described as about five-foot-four in height with a thin build, long blond hair and brown eyes.

Read more: Driver stopped, charged after vehicle filled with beer cans while travelling on Highway 400

Officers say she was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Waubaushene area and could be attempting to reach Midland.

Swan may be on foot or on a red BMX bicycle and may be wearing a red lifeguard sweater and black tights and carrying a burgundy backpack.

Those with information are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash' Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash – May 22, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagMissing Teen tagSouthern Georgian Bay OPP tagWaubaushene tagLily Swan tagMissing Waubaushene teen tagTay Township Midland tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers