News

Person rescued from ravine along Trans Canada Trail near Omemee in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'Person rescued after found injured in ravine along Trans Canada Trail in City of Kawartha Lakes' Person rescued after found injured in ravine along Trans Canada Trail in City of Kawartha Lakes
A person was taken to hospital after they were rescued from a ravine along the Trans Canada Trail in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday morning.

One person was sent to hospital after being rescued from a ravine on the Trans Canada Trail just west of Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes emergency crews were called to the scene near the Doube’s Trestle Bridge near the village of Omemee after an individual while walking their dog spotted a person in the ravine below the bridge.

Firefighters brought equipment down the trail to get to the patient and eventually managed to get the individual up to Orange Corners Road.

The rescue operation took approximately 45 minutes.

Paramedics transferred the victim to hospital. There is no word yet on the condition of the female victim.

Story continues below advertisement

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the incident.

— More to come.

