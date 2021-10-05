Person rescued from ravine along Trans Canada Trail near Omemee in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

One person was sent to hospital after being rescued from a ravine on the Trans Canada Trail just west of Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes emergency crews were called to the scene near the Doube’s Trestle Bridge near the village of Omemee after an individual while walking their dog spotted a person in the ravine below the bridge.

Firefighters brought equipment down the trail to get to the patient and eventually managed to get the individual up to Orange Corners Road.

The rescue operation took approximately 45 minutes.

Paramedics transferred the victim to hospital. There is no word yet on the condition of the female victim.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the incident.

— More to come.