Crime

Quebec provincial police arrest man after woman, child injured in attack at home north of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2021 11:06 am
A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. View image in full screen
A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police say a man is under arrest after a woman and child were injured in an alleged attack Sunday at a home north of Montreal.

Police say a 37-year-old woman suffered serious stab wounds and is in critical but stable condition in hospital after an assault at a home in Ste-Julienne, Que., about 70 kilometres north of Montreal.

A young child also sustained unspecified injuries but authorities say there’s no concern for the youngster.

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man following a brief police chase in Joliette, Que., 75 kilometres northeast of Montreal, after his vehicle skidded off the road.

The suspect was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries and is expected to be arraigned today at the Joliette courthouse.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and forensic teams are still inspecting the home.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
