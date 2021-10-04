Quebec provincial police arrest man after woman, child injured in attack at home north of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say a man is under arrest after a woman and child were injured in an alleged attack Sunday at a home north of Montreal.

Police say a 37-year-old woman suffered serious stab wounds and is in critical but stable condition in hospital after an assault at a home in Ste-Julienne, Que., about 70 kilometres north of Montreal.

A young child also sustained unspecified injuries but authorities say there’s no concern for the youngster.

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man following a brief police chase in Joliette, Que., 75 kilometres northeast of Montreal, after his vehicle skidded off the road.

The suspect was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries and is expected to be arraigned today at the Joliette courthouse.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and forensic teams are still inspecting the home.