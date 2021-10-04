Menu

Comments

Crime

Suspect arrested in connection with fatal stabbing at downtown Hamilton shelter

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 9:09 am
Hamilton police investigate the city’s 12th homicide of 2021 which occurred near a parking lot at Mission Services, located on James Street North, just north of Barton Street on Aug. 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton police investigate the city’s 12th homicide of 2021 which occurred near a parking lot at Mission Services, located on James Street North, just north of Barton Street on Aug. 8, 2021. Global News

Hamilton police say the suspect sought after fatal stabbing downtown in early August has been arrested in Brantford, Ont.

Detectives had been seeking a 23-year-old man “wanted on reasonable and probable grounds” for the first-degree murder of David Sim on Aug. 8 following an altercation in a parking lot at Mission Services, located on James Street North, just north of Barton Street.

Read more: Police investigating homicide tied to altercation in downtown Hamilton parking lot

In a social media post on Monday morning, police say Jheidohn Shakeed Serieaux was arrested on Sunday and transported back to Hamilton.

Serieaux is awaiting a future court date to face multiple charges in connection with the city’s 12th homicide of 2021.

Investigators say the 31-year-old Sim was discovered without vital signs and sent to a trauma centre in critical condition on the morning of the incident.

He died in hospital just before 12:30 p.m.

Police say Sim was a “father, son and brother.”

“Christopher will be remembered for the love he had for his family and his passion for hockey,” Hamilton police said in a release following the incident.

Bereziuk said Sim was not alone after the stabbing as a number of people tried to help the victim after the incident

A lot of people rendered him assistance and did the best that they absolutely could,” Berezuik said at the scene Sunday afternoon.

“That includes police, that includes paramedics as well, to get him to the hospital as quick as possible. So, you know, it’s an unfortunate circumstance for sure.”

 

