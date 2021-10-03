Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Bomb blast at Kabul mosque kills several civilians

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 3, 2021 8:42 am
Click to play video: 'Rockets target U.S. troops in Kabul as Afghanistan withdrawal enters final stage' Rockets target U.S. troops in Kabul as Afghanistan withdrawal enters final stage
WATCH: Rockets target U.S. troops in Kabul as Afghanistan withdrawal enters final stage – Aug 30, 2021

A bomb exploded in the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday leaving a “number of civilians dead,” a Taliban spokesman said.

The bomb targeted the sprawling Eidgah Mosque in Kabul, where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who later tweeted the attack had claimed civilian lives.

Read more: Afghan interpreter in Pakistan pleads with Ottawa to speed up visa processing

Emergency NGO, an Italian-funded hospital in Kabul, tweeted it had received four people wounded in the blast.

The area around the mosque was cordoned off by the Taliban who maintained a heavy security presence.

Click to play video: '‘It was a mistake’: U.S. military official confirms Kabul drone strike in August killed civilians' ‘It was a mistake’: U.S. military official confirms Kabul drone strike in August killed civilians
‘It was a mistake’: U.S. military official confirms Kabul drone strike in August killed civilians – Sep 17, 2021

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by Islamic State group militants against them have increased. The rise has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two extremist groups.

Story continues below advertisement

IS maintains a strong presence in the eastern province of Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy. It has claimed several attacks against them, including several killings in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

Attacks in Kabul have so far been rare, but in recent weeks IS has shown signs it is expanding its footprint beyond the east and closer toward the capital. On Friday, Taliban fighters raided an IS hideout just north of Kabul in Parwan province. The raid came after an IS roadside bomb wounded four Taliban fighters in the area.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Afghanistan tagtaliban tagKabul tagWar in Afghanistan tagKabul mosque bomb blast tagTaliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tagEidgah Mosque tagKabul bomb explosion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers