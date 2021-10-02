Okanagan College opens doors to new health sciences centre on its Kelowna campus

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan College officially opened its new health sciences centre in Kelowna this week.

Along with healthcare settings, complete with the latest technology, the on-campus facility includes student labs, classrooms and office space.

Students in programs ranging from nursing to pharmacy technician to dental assistant will all be able to get hands-on training in the new building.

The centre will support 591 students in various programs, while also giving them a chance to interact with one another.

“As you can imagine, there’s always that feeling of always wanting to be face-to-face with your fellow students, especially in a place like health care and allied health,” said Okanagan College president Neil Fassina.

“To be able to work with the technology and the mannequins, or within the actual lab space, it is just like the health-care facilities, the long-term care homes, the hospitals they’re going to be walking into.”

“So to truly that space that is literally state-of-the-art, it’s so nice to be able to see the look on our learners’ faces as they walk into those spaces and actually get to celebrate and learn at the same time.”

Funding from the $19.4-million facility came from the province, Okanagan College, the community and industry partners.

