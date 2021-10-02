Nominations close for Quebec municipal elections, over 500 mayors elected unopposed

The nominations have officially closed for the 2021 Quebec municipal elections, and hundreds of mayors have been declared winners after no other candidate opposed them.
Preliminary data published on the Quebec government’s municipal election page suggests that over 570 mayoral candidates have been elected by acclamation, representing over half of the total posts.
Eleven communities in the province still don’t have a candidate for mayor, and 112 councillor positions across Quebec still have no takers.
Candidates had until 4:30 p.m. Friday to submit their names in order to be included on the ballots on Nov. 7.
Quebec Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest said in a statement that the proportion of women running in the elections has increased to 35.5 per cent of candidates, up from 31.3 per cent four years ago. She added that she encourages citizens to vote next month.
The City of Montreal will see its incumbent Valérie Plante run again for the mayoral position, while in Quebec City, longstanding mayor Régis Labeaume — who has held the position since 2007 — will not be back on the ballot.
Here is a look at who is running (and who has already been acclaimed) in some of Quebec’s municipalities.
City of Montreal: Valérie Plante (incumbent), Balarama Holness, Denis Coderre, Beverly Bernardo, Jean Duval, Fang Hu, Widler Jules, Luc Ménard, Dimitri Mourkes, Gilbert Thibodeau
Quebec City: Patrice Fortin, Alain Giasson, Jean-François Gosselin, Bruno Marchand, Lucie Perreault, Jean Rousseau, Marie-Josée Savard, Jackie Smith
Laval: Pierre Anthian, Stéphane Boyer, Hélène Goupil, Nicolas Lemire, Michel Poissant, Michel Trottier, Sophie Trottier, Redouane Yahmi
Montreal East: Robert Coutu, Anik Ruel, Anne St-Laurent
Montreal West: Eric Aberman, Lauren Small-Pennefather, Nathaniel Ward
Hampstead: Jeremy Levi, William Steinberg
Mont-Royal: Peter J. Malouf, Michelle Setlakwe
Westmount: Christina Smith (incumbent), elected by acclamation
Baie d’Urfé: Heidi Ektvedt (incumbent), elected by acclamation
Beaconsfield: Georges Bourelle (incumbent), Johanne Hudon-Armstrong
Chateauguay: Éric Allard, Lucie Lamoureux, Nathalie Simon
Côte Saint-Luc: Mitchell Brownstein (incumbent), David Tordjman
Dollard-des-Ormeaux: Alex Bottausci (incumbent), elected by acclamation
Dorval: Marc Barrette, Giovanni Baruffa, Marc Doret, Richard Moreau
Hudson: Jamie Nicholls (incumbent), Chloe Hutchison, Helen Kurgansky
Kirkland: Michel Gibson (incumbent), Lucien Pigeon
Longueuil: Catherine Fournier, Josée Latendresse, Jacques Létourneau, Jean-Marc Léveillé
Ormston: Philippe Besombes, Christine McAleer
Pointe-Claire: John Belvedere (incumbent), Lois Butler, Tim Thomas
Pincourt: Yvan Cardinal (incumbent), Claude Comeau
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue: Paola Hawa (incumbent), Francis Juneau
Saint-Lazare: Geneviève Lachance, elected by acclamation
Senneville: Julie Brisebois (incumbent), elected by acclamation
Vaudreuil-Dorion: Guy Pilon (incumbent), elected by acclamation
For the full list of all municipalities in the province, consult Quebec’s official municipal elections website.
Quebecers head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2021.
–with files from the Canadian Press
