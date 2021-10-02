Nominations close for Quebec municipal elections, over 500 mayors elected unopposed

Send this page to someone via email

The nominations have officially closed for the 2021 Quebec municipal elections, and hundreds of mayors have been declared winners after no other candidate opposed them.

Preliminary data published on the Quebec government’s municipal election page suggests that over 570 mayoral candidates have been elected by acclamation, representing over half of the total posts.

Eleven communities in the province still don’t have a candidate for mayor, and 112 councillor positions across Quebec still have no takers.

Candidates had until 4:30 p.m. Friday to submit their names in order to be included on the ballots on Nov. 7.

Quebec Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest said in a statement that the proportion of women running in the elections has increased to 35.5 per cent of candidates, up from 31.3 per cent four years ago. She added that she encourages citizens to vote next month.

The City of Montreal will see its incumbent Valérie Plante run again for the mayoral position, while in Quebec City, longstanding mayor Régis Labeaume — who has held the position since 2007 — will not be back on the ballot.

Here is a look at who is running (and who has already been acclaimed) in some of Quebec’s municipalities.

City of Montreal: Valérie Plante (incumbent), Balarama Holness, Denis Coderre, Beverly Bernardo, Jean Duval, Fang Hu, Widler Jules, Luc Ménard, Dimitri Mourkes, Gilbert Thibodeau

Quebec City: Patrice Fortin, Alain Giasson, Jean-François Gosselin, Bruno Marchand, Lucie Perreault, Jean Rousseau, Marie-Josée Savard, Jackie Smith

Laval: Pierre Anthian, Stéphane Boyer, Hélène Goupil, Nicolas Lemire, Michel Poissant, Michel Trottier, Sophie Trottier, Redouane Yahmi

Montreal East: Robert Coutu, Anik Ruel, Anne St-Laurent

Montreal West: Eric Aberman, Lauren Small-Pennefather, Nathaniel Ward

Hampstead: Jeremy Levi, William Steinberg

Mont-Royal: Peter J. Malouf, Michelle Setlakwe

Westmount: Christina Smith (incumbent), elected by acclamation

Baie d’Urfé: Heidi Ektvedt (incumbent), elected by acclamation

Beaconsfield: Georges Bourelle (incumbent), Johanne Hudon-Armstrong

Chateauguay: Éric Allard, Lucie Lamoureux, Nathalie Simon

Côte Saint-Luc: Mitchell Brownstein (incumbent), David Tordjman

Dollard-des-Ormeaux: Alex Bottausci (incumbent), elected by acclamation

Dorval: Marc Barrette, Giovanni Baruffa, Marc Doret, Richard Moreau

Hudson: Jamie Nicholls (incumbent), Chloe Hutchison, Helen Kurgansky

Kirkland: Michel Gibson (incumbent), Lucien Pigeon

Longueuil: Catherine Fournier, Josée Latendresse, Jacques Létourneau, Jean-Marc Léveillé

Ormston: Philippe Besombes, Christine McAleer

Pointe-Claire: John Belvedere (incumbent), Lois Butler, Tim Thomas

Pincourt: Yvan Cardinal (incumbent), Claude Comeau

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue: Paola Hawa (incumbent), Francis Juneau

Saint-Lazare: Geneviève Lachance, elected by acclamation

Senneville: Julie Brisebois (incumbent), elected by acclamation

Vaudreuil-Dorion: Guy Pilon (incumbent), elected by acclamation

For the full list of all municipalities in the province, consult Quebec’s official municipal elections website.

Quebecers head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2021.

–with files from the Canadian Press

