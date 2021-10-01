Hamilton long-term care home has one of the lowest staff vaccination rates in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

The province has released data showing COVID-19 vaccination rates among staff at Ontario’s long-term care homes, and one of the homes with the lowest vaccine uptake is Hamilton’s Grace Villa.

The east Mountain home ranks 9th out of 626 long-term care homes in the province for the percentage of staff with one dose, sitting at 73 per cent partially vaccinated.

In terms of homes with fully vaccinated staff, Grace Villa is in 15th with 67 per cent with two doses, although data for that category is not available for a home in Brampton.

The province’s data is dated Aug. 31, so it’s unclear how many more staff may have received a dose in the past month.

Story continues below advertisement

Grace Villa was the site of Hamilton’s largest and deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, infecting a total of 234 people and leading to the deaths of 44 residents.

Global News has reached out to management at Grace Villa for comment, as well as for more recent vaccination numbers at the facility.

2:25 Ontario makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all long-term care home staff Ontario makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all long-term care home staff

Ancaster’s Chartwell Willowgrove – which also struggled with a large outbreak during the second wave – has the highest vaccination rate among staff within Hamilton long-term care homes, with 92 per cent fully vaccinated.

There are currently three active COVID-19 outbreaks at Hamilton long-term care homes.

The largest is at Macassa Lodge, where an outbreak declared on Sept. 15 has spread to nine staff, ten residents and one visitor. Two residents at the central Mountain home have died.

Story continues below advertisement

In terms of vaccination, 91 per cent of staff at Macassa Lodge have received one vaccine dose and 86 per cent have received two.

Hamilton public health has previously told Global News that 96 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated and 68 per cent have received a third dose.