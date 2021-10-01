Manitoba RCMP looking to ID man who helped stop 2020 sexual assault in Dauphin

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Dauphin, Man., are looking for a mystery man who is believed to have stopped a sexual assault in progress last year.

Police said they received a report of an adult man being sexually assaulted around 4 a.m. at some point between Oct. 7 and Oct. 11, 2020, at the Dauphin Fair Grounds.

The investigation has determined that an unknown man came onto the scene while the assault was happening and put a stop to it, while the suspect fled.

Police said the man spoke to the victim briefly.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man, or has any other information about the incident, is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

