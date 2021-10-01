Menu

Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson, Disney settle contentious ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit

By Brent Furdyk ETCanada.com
Posted October 1, 2021 12:04 pm
Scarlett Johansson in "Black Widow" View image in full screen
Scarlett Johansson in "Black Widow". Photo: Jay Maidment. ©Marvel Studios

The bombshell lawsuit that Scarlett Johansson launched against Disney is over.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the suit claiming the studio breached its contract with the actor by releasing Black Widow on its Disney+ streaming service instead of in theatres has been settled, with terms of the deal “not disclosed.”

Johansson’s suit sent shockwaves through Hollywood; it claimed that releasing the film through Disney+ brought additional revenue to the new streaming service while saving millions in back-end bonuses based on box-office performance, and would likely have been paid to Johansson had the film been released in theatres as originally planned.

READ MORE: Scarlett Johansson’s agent slams Disney’s ‘direct attack on her character’ in response to ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit

This, Johansson’s complaint alleged, “not only increased the value of Disney+, but it also intentionally saved Marvel (and thereby itself) what Marvel itself referred to as ‘very large box office bonuses’ that Marvel otherwise would have been obligated to pay Ms. Johansson.”

Despite the legal acrimony, the parties have now come to an undisclosed agreement.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” said Johansson in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman also issued a statement: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”

© 2021 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lawsuit tagDisney tagScarlett Johansson tagdisney plus tagBlack widow tagDisney lawsuit tagBlack Widow lawsuit tagscarlett johansson lawsuit tag

