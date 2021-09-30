Arrest made in 2020 hit-and-run death of Winnipeg cyclist

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with a fatal vehicle/cyclist crash in July of last year.

The incident took place on the night of July 29, 2020, near the intersection of Moncton Avenue and Grey Street, and the cyclist, 50, was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died. The driver fled the scene.

On Tuesday, police arrested a suspect after over a year of investigation.

A 42-year-old was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and was taken into custody.

