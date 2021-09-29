Point Douglas warehouse fire was arson: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a large fire at a vacant warehouse in Point Douglas that closed streets, evacuated homes and sent a firefighter to hospital was deliberately set.

Police told Global News an arson arrest has been made in connection to the fire and more information is expected at an 11 a.m. press conference Wednesday. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Crews were called to the blaze at the warehouse at 2 Point Douglas Ave. around 11:20 Tuesday morning.

Firefighters remained at the scene fighting the fire throughout the night and were still there putting hotspots out Wednesday morning.

In a release early Wednesday the city said on firefighter was injured through the night but wasn’t sent to hospital. Another firefighter was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital in stable condition during the day Tuesday.

No other injuries have been reported.

The city has also said 10 homes near the fire were temporarily evacuated as a precaution and it’s not known when they will be able to return. The city’s emergency social services team was called to assist displaced residents in finding temporary accommodations.

Due to the size of the blaze, the city said two alarms were called Tuesday, bringing roughly 100 firefighters and 33 apparatus to the scene. Officials said firefighters took a defensive attack because the building’s structural integrity was compromised.

In an update Tuesday night the city said a stationary railcar nearby carrying rail ties had ignited and crews were working Tuesday night to put that fire out.

At the time people with breathing conditions were advised to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed because of the smoke.

Higgins Avenue at Point Douglas Avenue was closed, and the road closures were later expanded to Annabella Street and Sutherland Avenue. The street re-opened overnight.

Winnipeg police are expected to release on several other unrelated incidents at their Wednesday morning press conference including an arrest in a fatal crash that killed a cyclist in July 2020 and further details on a fatal arson on Young Street last week.

