TTC union told staff not to disclose vaccination status, transit agency tells labour board

The TTC says it has filed an application with Ontario’s labour board claiming the union representing thousands of transit workers is “encouraging members to engage in an unlawful strike activity” by not revealing their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The Toronto Transit Commission said the application to the Ontario Labour Relations Board is for a declaration under section 100 of the Labour Relations Act (1995) against ATU Local 113.

“Regrettably, ATU Local 113 executives have engaged in a campaign that is creating obstacles to our objectives and is hindering the best public health advice regarding vaccinations,” TTC CEO Rick Leary said in a statement Wednesday.

“This is unfortunate for the people they represent as some of these individuals are now in a position where they may be unable to work,” Leary said.

ATU Local 113, which represents 12,000 transit workers in Toronto and York Region, said it supports vaccinations for all members who “choose to receive them.”

“Instead of supporting its workers during the pandemic, TTC management forced ATU Local 113 to fight for basic health and safety protections for members,” the union said.

“With this poor health and safety record, why would TTC workers trust management with their personal health information? Our union believes we have a responsibility to stand up for workers and defend their rights,” the union’s statement continued.

Meanwhile, TTC’s chief executive said he believes the vast majority of employees are already vaccinated due to declining cases seen among workers.

The TTC put a policy in place in August requesting that all employees, contractors and students get vaccinated against COVID-19 and disclose their vaccination status by Sept. 20. That deadline was extended to Sept. 30.

“All we are asking now is for employees to confirm their vaccination status by Sept. 30. Rest assured, the protection of their privacy is top of mind,” Leary said.

ATU Local 113 maintains that the issue is the TTC management’s “failure to properly consult our union on its policy, failure to provide adequate information to assess the policy and failure to earn the trust of our members.”

