Canada

Saskatoon police say man still missing after truck found

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 8:58 pm
Saskatoon police released this photo of Shawn Wiebe, who is missing, from July. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police released this photo of Shawn Wiebe, who is missing, from July. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is still searching for Shawn Wiebe, 46, who was reported missing last week.

Further investigation by the missing persons unit has found he was last seen in the area of 16th Street West and Avenue P South at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Police have also located the truck he was believed to be driving.

Family are concerned Wiebe may be in a vulnerable state, SPS said.

He is described as six-foot three, 150 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Billboard of missing woman Happy Charles unveiled in Prince Albert, Sask.' Billboard of missing woman Happy Charles unveiled in Prince Albert, Sask.
Billboard of missing woman Happy Charles unveiled in Prince Albert, Sask – Sep 11, 2020
