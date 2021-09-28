Saskatoon police say man still missing after truck found

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is still searching for Shawn Wiebe, 46, who was reported missing last week.

Further investigation by the missing persons unit has found he was last seen in the area of 16th Street West and Avenue P South at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Police have also located the truck he was believed to be driving.

Family are concerned Wiebe may be in a vulnerable state, SPS said.

He is described as six-foot three, 150 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

