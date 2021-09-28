COVID-19: 79 KHSC staff left needing to show proof of vaccination

Send this page to someone via email

According to KHSC, 57 of 136 staff members who failed to show proof of first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations by a Sept. 22 deadline have done so as of Tuesday.

All 136 staff members were placed on a two-week administrative leave last week, with the hospital organization hoping to give them a last chance to show proof of their shots, or face disciplinary action, including termination.

Within less than a week, close to half of those staff members have either provided proof of vaccination or a valid medical exemption. KHSC said they will be welcomed back to work following a negative COVID antigen test.

Still, 79 staff members have failed to do so, and remain on leave.

Last week, KHSC could not specify numbers of how many clinical and non-clinical staff had failed to meet the deadline, but Tuesday, the hospital organization provided that information.

There are currently 44 nurses, of which nine are full-time, 13 are part-time and 22 are casual, that have yet to be vaccinated.

There are 17 other clinical or patient care workers, such as PSWs or other allied health roles and 18 non-patient care employees who have yet to show proof of vaccination.

KHSC has did not report any doctors refusing to be vaccinated among its ranks.

Elizabeth Bardon, VP of mission strategy and support services for KHSC, said the organization believes that vaccines are the best strategy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As health-care providers, we have an ethical and professional obligation to take all necessary steps to keep our patients, families and each other safe from COVID-19.”

Last week, KHSC said more than 5,000 of its other employees met the deadline to show proof of first dose vaccinations by the deadline. The hospitals deadline for second dose vaccines is Oct. 15.

