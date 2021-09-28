N.B. reports two COVID-related deaths, cases at 52 schools in past three weeks

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting two more deaths linked to COVID-19, marking eight deaths in under a week.

Public Health confirms both people are in their 80s. One person was in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and the other was in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 56.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick reported 68 new cases and 84 recoveries on Tuesday. According to the province, 58 of them — or 87 per cent — involve people who are not fully vaccinated.

There are now 632 active cases and 40 people in hospital, including 16 in an ICU.

Public Health also said 79.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated, and 88.4 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

More school cases reported

Since Sept. 7 when the new school year began, 52 schools and 24 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Anglophone School District South said two elementary schools in the Sussex area dismissed classes at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for “Operational Response.”

District spokesperson Jessica Hanlon confirmed to Global News that Sussex Elementary and Apohaqui Elementary closed early due to a positive case of COVID-19.

“Letters were sent to the families of those two schools informing them of a positive case in their school community, with next steps,” Hanlon wrote in an email.

“Closing the school allows time to work with Public Health for contact tracing. The schools should expect to reopen tomorrow.”

Here is a complete list of schools and child-care centres with positive cases on Tuesday:

Zone 1 (Moncton region)

École Champlain in Moncton

Polyvalente Louis-J.-Robichaud in Shediac

Zone 2 (Saint John region)

Sussex Elementary School and Apohaqui Elementary School

Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

Liverpool Street Elementary School in Fredericton

Skyline Acres Recreation After School Program in Fredericton

Zone 5 (Campbellton region)

Dalhousie Regional High School

Breakdown of new cases

Zone 1 (Moncton region) — 22 cases

nine people 19 and under

two people 20-29

two people 30-39

five people 40-49

three people 50-59

one person 70-79

Eleven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases, eight cases are under investigation and three cases are travel related.

Zone 2 (Saint John region) — two cases

a person 20-29

a person 50-59

Both cases are under investigation.

Zone 3 (Fredericton region) — 25 cases

seven people 19 and under

four people 20-29

five people 30-39

a person 40-49

five people 50-59

two people 70-79

a person 80-89

Nineteen cases are under investigation and six are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) — 15 cases

four people 19 and under

six people 30-39

four people 50-59

a person 60-69

Eleven cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Zone 5 (Campbellton region) — three cases

a person 19 and under

two people 20-29

Two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one is under investigation.

Zone 6 (Bathurst region) — one case

individual 20-29

This case is under investigation.

— With a file from Tim Roszell.