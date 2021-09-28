COVID-19: Manitoba reports 42 new cases, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials say another two Manitobans have died from COVID-19 and 42 more have been infected with the virus.

The latest cases reported on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday bring Manitoba’s total number of active infections to 613.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 reported on the site climbed two to 1,211 Tuesday.

Details about the latest victim will be provided in the province’s next COVID-19 media release later in the week.

According to data on the site, 29 of Manitoba’s latest infections are among people who had yet to be fully vaccinated.

There were 82 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported Tuesday morning and 19 patients in ICU as a result of the virus.

Meanwhile, a provincial site tracking variants of concern shows 304 of Manitoba’s active cases involve the more contagious variants.

Data on the site shows Manitoba currently has seven active Alpha cases, 11 active Delta infections, and 286 active variant infections which have yet to be specified.

Since the first variant case was discovered in Manitoba in February, the province has recorded 18,590 cases and 205 deaths have been linked to variants.

In all, Manitoba has reported 60,333 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

A provincial site tracking vaccination efforts shows 84.8 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of vaccine and 80.3 have received two doses. According to the site, 1,310 vaccinations were scheduled Tuesday.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate was listed at 2.8 per cent Tuesday.

