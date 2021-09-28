Menu

Health

COVID-19: Manitoba reports 42 new cases, 2 deaths

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 2:05 pm
Manitoba reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths linked to the virus Tuesday.
Manitoba reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths linked to the virus Tuesday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Health officials say another two Manitobans have died from COVID-19 and 42 more have been infected with the virus.

The latest cases reported on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday bring Manitoba’s total number of active infections to 613.

Read more: Manitoba premier calls vaccine hesitancy a multi-faceted challenge

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 reported on the site climbed two to 1,211 Tuesday.

Details about the latest victim will be provided in the province’s next COVID-19 media release later in the week.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 cases rising in Southern Health region' COVID-19 cases rising in Southern Health region
COVID-19 cases rising in Southern Health region

According to data on the site, 29 of Manitoba’s latest infections are among people who had yet to be fully vaccinated.

There were 82 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported Tuesday morning and 19 patients in ICU as a result of the virus.

Read more: COVID-19: Cases surge in southern Manitoba as province moves into 4th wave

Meanwhile, a provincial site tracking variants of concern shows 304 of Manitoba’s active cases involve the more contagious variants.

Data on the site shows Manitoba currently has seven active Alpha cases, 11 active Delta infections, and 286 active variant infections which have yet to be specified.

Manitoba Health/Submitted
Manitoba Health/Submitted. Manitoba Health/Submitted

Since the first variant case was discovered in Manitoba in February, the province has recorded 18,590 cases and 205 deaths have been linked to variants.

In all, Manitoba has reported 60,333 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

Read more: Pfizer sends kids’ COVID-19 vaccine trial data to U.S. FDA

provincial site tracking vaccination efforts shows 84.8 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of vaccine and 80.3 have received two doses. According to the site, 1,310 vaccinations were scheduled Tuesday.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate was listed at 2.8 per cent Tuesday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

