Montreal police investigate after man shot in Mount Royal

A 40-year-old man was the victim of another shooting in Montreal early Tuesday.
Montreal police say the shots were reported around 12:30 a.m. on Surrey Road in the Town of Mount Royal.
According to police, a car pulled up next to the victim and opened fire. When police arrived at the scene, they found that the man had already left and taken himself to a hospital.
He suffered minor injuries.
Police say he was met by investigators but is not being very co-operative.
