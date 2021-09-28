Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigate after man shot in Mount Royal

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 8:40 am
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A 40-year-old man was the victim of another shooting in Montreal early Tuesday.

Montreal police say the shots were reported around 12:30 a.m. on Surrey Road in the Town of Mount Royal.

According to police, a car pulled up next to the victim and opened fire. When police arrived at the scene, they found that the man had already left and taken himself to a hospital.

He suffered minor injuries.

Police say he was met by investigators but is not being very co-operative.

