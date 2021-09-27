Menu

Canada

Man in stable condition after being injured by grizzly bear near Crowsnest Pass

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 7:08 pm
Click to play video: 'The Calgary Zoo welcomes a trio of orphaned grizzly bear cubs' The Calgary Zoo welcomes a trio of orphaned grizzly bear cubs
WATCH (May 14): Veterinarian Dr. Doug Whiteside joins Global News Morning Calgary live via Skype to discuss how three orphaned grizzly bear cubs are adjusting to their new surroundings at the Calgary Zoo. – May 14, 2020

Two people were hunting grouse in southern Alberta Sunday evening when one was injured by a grizzly bear sow, Alberta Fish and Wildlife said.

RCMP were called at around 8 p.m. to help the hunter who was hurt.

Read more: Different grizzly bears behind two attacks in Alberta foothills: wildlife officer

Fish and Wildlife officers believe the two hunters encountered a grizzly bear sow and cubs.

The bear “made contact and injured one of the hunters, while the other was able to shoot the bear,” Fish and Wildlife explained in a Facebook post.

The bear ran off and the uninjured hunter called for help.

The other hunter is in hospital in stable condition.

Click to play video: 'Kananaskis Country trail closed after grizzlies spotted: Alberta Parks' Kananaskis Country trail closed after grizzlies spotted: Alberta Parks
Kananaskis Country trail closed after grizzlies spotted: Alberta Parks – Sep 6, 2021

Fish and Wildlife said officers are doing a thorough scene investigation to find the bear and determine what actions need to be taken.

The area has been closed.

Read more: Alberta Fish and Wildlife capture grizzly bear behind fatal attack; animal will be killed

Officials also offered tips to avoid conflict in the case of a bear encounter:

• Do not run. Stay calm. Stay with your group and keep children close. Assess the situation.
• Look around. If you see cubs or an animal carcass, the bear will want to protect them. If you see either, back away from them.
• Prepare to use your bear spray.
• Back out. Leave the area the way that you came. Keep your eye on the bear without staring at it aggressively.
• Watch for a place to hide. As you back away, seek out a place of safety, such as a car or building.
• Speak to the bear in a soft, low voice. Let the bear know that you are human and not a prey animal.
• Use your noisemaker and prepare to defend yourself with bear spray.

Click to play video: 'Grizzly bear cubs orphaned after mother hit by car' Grizzly bear cubs orphaned after mother hit by car
Grizzly bear cubs orphaned after mother hit by car – Jun 3, 2021
