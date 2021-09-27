Man in stable condition after being injured by grizzly bear near Crowsnest Pass

Two people were hunting grouse in southern Alberta Sunday evening when one was injured by a grizzly bear sow, Alberta Fish and Wildlife said.

RCMP were called at around 8 p.m. to help the hunter who was hurt.

Fish and Wildlife officers believe the two hunters encountered a grizzly bear sow and cubs.

The bear “made contact and injured one of the hunters, while the other was able to shoot the bear,” Fish and Wildlife explained in a Facebook post.

The bear ran off and the uninjured hunter called for help.

The other hunter is in hospital in stable condition.

Fish and Wildlife said officers are doing a thorough scene investigation to find the bear and determine what actions need to be taken.

The area has been closed.

Officials also offered tips to avoid conflict in the case of a bear encounter:

• Do not run. Stay calm. Stay with your group and keep children close. Assess the situation.

• Look around. If you see cubs or an animal carcass, the bear will want to protect them. If you see either, back away from them.

• Prepare to use your bear spray.

• Back out. Leave the area the way that you came. Keep your eye on the bear without staring at it aggressively.

• Watch for a place to hide. As you back away, seek out a place of safety, such as a car or building.

• Speak to the bear in a soft, low voice. Let the bear know that you are human and not a prey animal.

• Use your noisemaker and prepare to defend yourself with bear spray.

