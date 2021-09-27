Menu

Health

Pfizer launches large study of oral COVID-19 prevention drug

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 27, 2021 10:57 am
Click to play video: 'U.S. FDA, CDC support Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for people high-risk or aged 65+' U.S. FDA, CDC support Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for people high-risk or aged 65+
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and an advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Americans aged 65 years and older, and those who have a high risk for severe disease should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Jackson Proskow reports on if Canada is looking to follow suit, and how scientists feel about the general public getting a third dose.

Pfizer Inc said on Monday it has started a large study testing its investigational oral antiviral drug for the prevention of COVID-19 infection among those who have been exposed to the virus.

The drugmaker and its rivals, including U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, have been racing to develop an easy-to-administer antiviral pill for COVID-19.

The mid-to-late-stage study will test Pfizer’s drug, PF-07321332, in up to 2,660 healthy adult participants aged 18 and older who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed asymptomatic COVID-19 infection.

Read more: U.S. FDA approves COVID-19 boosters for some high-risk people as CDC mulls guidance

In the trial, PF-07321332, designed to block the activity of a key enzyme needed for the coronavirus to multiply, will be administered along with a low dose of ritonavir, an older medication widely used in combination treatments for HIV infection.

To date, Gilead Sciences Inc’s intravenous drug remdesivir is the only approved antiviral treatment for COVID-19 in the United States.

Click to play video: 'U.S. to donate half a billion additional Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines' U.S. to donate half a billion additional Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines
U.S. to donate half a billion additional Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

Pfizer has also started another study of PF-07321332 in non-hospitalized, symptomatic adult patients.

Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics recently launched a late-stage trial of their experimental drug molnupiravir for prevention of the COVID-19 infection.

Molnupiravir is also being studied in a late-stage trial in non-hospitalized patients to see if it reduces the risk of
hospitalization or death.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

© 2021 Reuters
